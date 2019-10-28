Five-star prospect Jordan Burch releases final five schools

South Carolina and Clemson are in the final five schools for Hammond five-star defensive end Jordan Burch.

Burch released his top five schools on Twitter Monday night — they are the Gamecocks, the Tigers, LSU, Alabama and Georgia.

Burch reportedly visited LSU this weekend and was at Georgia for the game against South Carolina. He has made several visits to South Carolina and Clemson and also has visited Alabama.

For the most part, Burch has kept his recruiting quiet. He doesn’t do many media interviews or post pictures during his visits like many top recruits do.

247Sports’ composite rankings have Burch as No. 2 prospect in the country for class of 2020. He is ranked fifth by ESPN.

Burch was selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game and is scheduled to receive his jersey Friday. Burch’s teammate, Alex Huntley, is committed to South Carolina and has said he isn’t trying to pressuring his teammate too much.

Burch has done a little bit of everything this year for Hammond, playing defensive end, running back, receiver and even getting some snaps at quarterback in Wildcat formations.

Burch entered last week’s game against Cardinal Newman with 50 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He has 601 yards of total offense with 14 touchdowns.