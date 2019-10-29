Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: the Wofford Terriers

Who: Wofford (5-2, 4-1 SoCon) at No. 4 Clemson (8-0, 6-0)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500), Clemson, S.C.

TV: ACC Network

Line: Clemson by 47

Three storylines

1. This will be the third meeting between Wofford and Clemson this decade. The Terriers gave Clemson a scare in 2011, taking a 27-24 lead in the third quarter, before Clemson pulled out a 35-27 victory. That Clemson team featured Tajh Boyd, Nuk Hopkins, Sammy Watkins and Andre Ellington.

2. There is a history of teams from the Southern Conference putting a scare into FBS title contenders. The Citadel and Alabama were tied at halftime last year before the Crimson Tide pulled away for a 50-17 victory. Just as The Citadel does, Wofford also runs a triple option offense.

3. As Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott pointed out this week, Wofford has several players on its team that grew up dreaming of playing for the Tigers but didn’t get offered by Clemson. This will be a huge game for them to try to prove themselves against top competition.

Three Wofford players to watch

1. Running back D’mauriae VanCleave does a little bit of everything for the Terriers. VanCleave has 15 receptions for 199 yards, 25 carries for 188 yards and eight punt returns for 194 yards. VanCleave is averaging more than 24 yards per return.

2. Senior quarterback Joe Newman leads the Terriers with 760 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through seven games. Newman has also passed for 674 yards and five scores.

3. Senior linebacker Jireh Wilson is tied for second on the team in tackles with 27. Wilson also has 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and an interception this year.