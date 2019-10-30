Coach K “transformed his life.” Now this coach leads his team against the Blue Devils.

Mark Sherrill a former basketball player for Johnson C. Smith and an assistance coach at JCSU was inducted in the CIAA Hall of Fame. Fans and supporters of the CIAA Hall of Fame came to witness the induction of outstanding athletes, along with members that have supported the CIAA conference at a breakfast held at the Charlotte Convention Center, Friday, February 26, 2016. Charlotte Observer file photo

As a young boy of, say 10 or 11 years old back in the early 1980s, Mark Sherrill posed a question.

“Where’s Cameron?”

Some Duke students at the school’s East Campus, down the street from where Sherrill stayed with his grandparents on Maxwell Avenue, pointed to him a bus that would take him to West Campus and Duke’s famous basketball home.

When Sherrill got off the bus, he asked again, “Where’s Cameron?”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He was pointed in the proper direction but entered Card Gym, next door to Cameron Indoor Stadium, where he started playing pick-up basketball games with Duke students.

Finally discovering he still wasn’t in the right place, he headed next door, found an open door and made his way into Cameron Indoor Stadium where he started shooting baskets.

A young coach named Mike Krzyzewski, having yet to win an ACC championship or even take the Blue Devils to the NCAA tournament at that point, discovered the young visitor.

“I told him who I was and that my grandparents lived right down the street from Duke,” Sherrill said in a phone interview with the News & Observer Wednesday morning. “He knew where I grew up. This wasn’t about him recruiting me. He saw that I was a young kid trying to stay out of the streets and he allowed me to start coming in and shooting around and watching practice. That transformed my life.”

It so transformed Sherrill’s life that the journey comes full circle on Wednesday night. Now head coach at Fort Valley State in Georgia, he leads his Division II team in an exhibition game against Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils.

He no longer has to ask “where’s Cameron?” It is where his team will face the nation’s No. 4-ranked team and he’ll face off in a coaching battle against the sport’s all-time leader in coaching wins.

Sherrill attended Durham’s E.K. Powe Elementary before matriculating to Carrington Middle School, where he was a fellow student with Krzyzewski’s oldest daughter, Debbie.

At old Durham High, Sherrill’s prolific shooting ability made him a star player who was nominated for the McDonald’s All-American team.

Sherrill said Krzyzewski didn’t recruit him to Duke.

“He told me I needed to get away from home,” Sherrill said. “I always respected that.”

Admittedly not the best student and having overcome a speech impediment, Sherrill opted for Charlotte’s Johnson C. Smith, where he thrived.

From 1988-92, he scored 2,552 points, a total that remains second on the school’s all-time scoring list. He was the program’s first all-American in 1991 and graduated with a sociology degree with a minor in criminal justice.

In 2016, the CIAA inducted Sherrill into its Hall of Fame.

Two years later, after 24 years as a Johnson C. Smith assistant coach, Sherrill became Fort Valley State’s head coach.

Last March, after his first season as the Wildcats’ head coach ended with a 7-22 record, he was back visiting Johnson C. Smith’s campus. With the ACC tournament in Charlotte, Duke used Smith’s Brayboy Gym as its practice facility.

Sherrill saw Krzyzewski and thanked him for taking care of him all those years ago in Durham. They talked about setting up an exhibition game.

Duke had an opening on its exhibition schedule this season. It always plays two Division II teams in the preseason, one being the reigning Division II champion. Northwest Missouri State filled that role last Saturday.

Sherrill’s Fort Valley State team is the opponent in Cameron tonight in No. 4 Duke’s final tune-up prior to Tuesday’s regular season-opener against No. 3 Kansas in New York.

“It means the world,” Sherrill said. “I’m a Durham native, Durham born.”