Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Winston-Salem State | November 1, 2019

North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Winston-Salem State’s Xavier Fennel (12) and Glen Campbell (15) during the second half on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Brooks lead North Carolina with 18 points in their 96-61 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) drives to the basket against Winston-Salem State’s Jon Hicklin (11) during the first half on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Winston-Salem State’s Jon Hicklin (11) looses the ball under pressure from North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) during the first half on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) gets a dunk in the first half against Winston-Salem State on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Brooks lead North Carolina with 18 points in their 96-61 victory.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) drives to the basket against Winston-Salem State’s Glen Campbell (15) during the first half on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) is escorted off the court after an injury in the first half against Winston-Salem State on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robinson did not return to play. Roy Williams said he would have x-rays on Saturday morning.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1), Christian Keeling (55), Armando Bacot (5), Cole Anthony (2) and Garrison Brooks (15) listen to head coach Roy Williams during the first half against Winston-Salem State on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) drives to the basket against Winston-Salem State’s Robert Colon (1) during the first half on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Christian Keeling (55) drives to the basket against Winston-Salem State’s Mason Harrell (2) during the first half on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Keeling scored 14 points.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15), Armando Bacot (5), Justin Pierce (32), Cole Anthony (2) and Christian Keeling (55) huddle together during the first half against Winston-Salem State on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor play by his team during the second half against Winston-Salem State on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina players Anthony Harris (0), Sterling Manley (21) and Jeremiah Francis (13) did not play against Winston-Salem State in the Tar Heels’ exhibition game as they recover from injuries on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams grimaces during the second half against Winston-Salem State on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) drives to the basket against Winston-Salem State’s Jaylen Alston (4) and Mason Harrell (2) during the second half on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Anthony scored 11 points.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team during the second half against Winston-Salem State on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Winston-Salem State’s Julius Barnes (3) drives against North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) during the second half on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Pierce (32) makes a steal in the second half against Winston-Salem State on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Winston-Salem State on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Winston-Salem State’s Xavier Fennel (12) and Glen Campbell (15) during the second half on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) and Garrison Brooks (15) celebrate after a basket by the reserve players in the closing minute of play against Winston-Salem State on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
