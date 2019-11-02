South Carolina will throw in new true freshman starter against Vanderbilt

South Carolina will have yet another change on its offensive line.

True freshman Jaylen Nichols who started at right tackle will not play. Multiple outlets reported fellow freshman Jakai Moore is set to replace him.

It’s set to be the first start of Moore’s career.

Nichols started the past four games in place of Dylan Wonnum. The freshman from Charlotte had moments, especially in run blocking, but had some problems with pass protection.

Moore has only played in one game thus far, a blowout win against Charleston Southern. The 6-foot-6, 295 pounder was just outside of the top 500 recuits in his class by 247 Sports.

He picked USC instead of Penn State.

Moore is the ninth starter the team has had up front this season, with only left tackle Sadarius Hutcherson and guard/center Donell Stanley starting every game.

USC benched two interior linemen after the opener, moving Stanley to center and replacing Eric Douglas and Hank Manos with Jovaughn Gwyn and Jordan Rhodes. Then right tackle Dylan Wonnum was lost because of an ankle injury.