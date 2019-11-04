Tracking which Gamecocks have locked in redshirts, who gets close this week

The math on South Carolina’s redshirt situation is built on the large question of the postseason.

The Gamecocks have a lot of work to do to make a bowl, needing to take two of three from Appalachian State, Texas A&M and Clemson to get it done. In either case, some USC players have already secured redshirt seasons for 2019, while others are right on the edge.

Here’s a look at how things stack among scholarship players with either three or four games left:

Will redshirt:

OL Mark Fox

WR Keveon Mullins

WR Tyquan Johnson

All but assured to redshirt

TE Traevon Kenion - Only played vs. Charleston Southern. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl

Buck Rodricus Fitten - Only played vs. Charleston Southern. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl

OL William Rogers - Only played vs. Charleston Southern. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl

OL Vincent Murphy - Only played vs. Charleston Southern. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl

DL Joseph Anderson - Only played vs. Charleston Southern. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl

Already burned redshirt (freshmen only):

QB Ryan Hilinski

DB Jammie Robinson

WR Xavier Legette

DB John Dixon

DT Zacch Pickens

LB Jahmar Brown

OL Jaylen Nichols

In limbo:

DB Cam Smith - Has played in two games

RB Kevin Harris - Has played in three games and will likely play at least two more

DB Shilo Sanders - Has played in four games

OL Jakai Moore - Played two games

TE KeShawn Toney - Played two games

(Veteran) LB Rosendo Louis - Played in three games and probably won’t redshirt

(Veteran) OL Dylan Wonnum - Will most likely return to the lineup next week, but has only played four games thus far.

Veterans who will redshirt:

Buck defensive end Brad Johnson - The junior is injured and missed the past seven games

DL Devontae Davis - Injured in the preseason

QB Jake Bentley - Injured after South Carolina’s first game and lost for the season

Keir Thomas - Hasn’t played this season and thus has already secured a redshirt

(USC is also looking for a medical sixth year for Randrecous Davis)