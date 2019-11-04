College Sports
Tracking which Gamecocks have locked in redshirts, who gets close this week
The math on South Carolina’s redshirt situation is built on the large question of the postseason.
The Gamecocks have a lot of work to do to make a bowl, needing to take two of three from Appalachian State, Texas A&M and Clemson to get it done. In either case, some USC players have already secured redshirt seasons for 2019, while others are right on the edge.
Here’s a look at how things stack among scholarship players with either three or four games left:
Will redshirt:
OL Mark Fox
WR Keveon Mullins
WR Tyquan Johnson
All but assured to redshirt
TE Traevon Kenion - Only played vs. Charleston Southern. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl
Buck Rodricus Fitten - Only played vs. Charleston Southern. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl
OL William Rogers - Only played vs. Charleston Southern. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl
OL Vincent Murphy - Only played vs. Charleston Southern. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl
DL Joseph Anderson - Only played vs. Charleston Southern. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl
Already burned redshirt (freshmen only):
QB Ryan Hilinski
DB Jammie Robinson
WR Xavier Legette
DB John Dixon
DT Zacch Pickens
LB Jahmar Brown
OL Jaylen Nichols
In limbo:
DB Cam Smith - Has played in two games
RB Kevin Harris - Has played in three games and will likely play at least two more
DB Shilo Sanders - Has played in four games
OL Jakai Moore - Played two games
TE KeShawn Toney - Played two games
(Veteran) LB Rosendo Louis - Played in three games and probably won’t redshirt
(Veteran) OL Dylan Wonnum - Will most likely return to the lineup next week, but has only played four games thus far.
Veterans who will redshirt:
Buck defensive end Brad Johnson - The junior is injured and missed the past seven games
DL Devontae Davis - Injured in the preseason
QB Jake Bentley - Injured after South Carolina’s first game and lost for the season
Keir Thomas - Hasn’t played this season and thus has already secured a redshirt
(USC is also looking for a medical sixth year for Randrecous Davis)
