South Carolina football favored by Las Vegas against 7-1 Appalachian State

South Carolina football came close to potentially being favored against a Top-25 team.

Instead the Gamecocks will welcome in a 7-1 squad as underdogs in Appalachian State.

USC opened as a four-point favorite against a team only a few years into its time in FBS. The former FCS power won the Sun Belt and 11 games last season.

The Mountaineers lost to Georgia Southern last week. They’re in their first year with Eliah Drinkwitz after Scott Satterfield went to Louisville.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Gamecocks are 4-5 and looking to move a win away from bowl eligibility.

App. State is 5-3 against the spread, of losing as a 14-point favorite. The Gamecocks are 5-4 and covered against Vandy.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice on ESPN2.