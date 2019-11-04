After missing one, South Carolina’s AJ Lawson makes this preseason All-SEC team

A.J. Lawson wasn’t shut out after all.

The South Carolina sophomore guard, who didn’t make the media-voted preseason All-SEC team, is one of nine players on the preseason coach-voted All-SEC team. That squad was released by the league Monday.

Lawson made the league’s all-freshman team last season after averaging over 13 points per game. He’s trending toward becoming USC’s first first round NBA draft pick since Renaldo Balkman in 2006.

“A.J.’s one of the better players in the conference, he was voted All-Rookie, one of the top five freshmen in the league. I was disappointed that he was omitted,” Martin said last month after the media-voted All-SEC team was released. “You go back, that’s four years in a row ... where we had a first-team all-league player, sixth man of the year, defensive player of the year, player of the year. I would think our guys have earned based on past results, even with A.J., his being acknowledged as one of the better freshmen in the league, I would’ve wished that he would have gotten a little more publicity and a little more respect, for lack of better words.”

Lawson led the Gamecocks with 23 points in USC’s rout of CIU in last week’s exhibition game. The regular season begins Wednesday against North Alabama.

A list of the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Andrew Nembhard – Florida

Anthony Edwards – Georgia

Ashton Hagans – Kentucky

Skylar Mays – LSU

Breein Tyree – Ole Miss

Reggie Perry – Mississippi State

A.J. Lawson – South Carolina

Second Team All-SEC

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Austin Wiley – Auburn

Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky

EJ Montgomery – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss

Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. – Missouri

Jordan Bowden – Tennessee

Lamonté Turner – Tennessee

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

Aaron Nesmith – Vanderbilt