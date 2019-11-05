Deja vu: James Banks lifts Georgia Tech to last-second win over NC State

That’s one way to start a season.

Without its two best players, N.C. State had Georgia Tech beat until it didn’t.

James Banks’ free throws, with 2.1 seconds left in overtime, gave the Yellow Jackets an 82-81 win win over the short-handed Wolfpack on Tuesday to open the 2019-20 season.

C.J. Bryce (24 points) led N.C. State, who was missing its top guard (Markell Johnson) and top forward (D.J. Funderburk).

N.C. State didn’t trail in regulation and led 81-80 as the seconds were ticking away at the end of overtime. Devon Daniels came up with a steal for N.C. State and then sped past the halfcourt line.

Daniels tried to throw the ball to forward Manny Bates on the run but threw the ball away and gave Georgia Tech one last chance.

Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado found Banks, just as he did in last year’s win in Raleigh, and Banks was fouled with 2.1 seconds left. He made both free throws. Banks finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Braxton Beverly’s heave at the buzzer bounced off of the backboard.

Johnson, N.C. State’s top returning scorer, suffered an ankle injury in practice and watched from the bench. Funderburk was suspended for violating team rules in the offseason and watched helplessly with him.

Bryce had eight points and eight rebounds in the first half and turned on the scoring gas in the second half. He scored 10 straight points for the Wolfpack during a pivotal stretch in the second half.

Pat Andree, a graduate transfer from Lehigh, was hot early and finished with 12 points for the Wolfpack. He made his first three 3-pointers and helped N.C. State build a 15-point margin in the first half.

The teams went back and forth in the second half, with N.C. State temporarily losing Bates to cramping issues.

Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (12 points) fouled out with 10:07 left with the score tied at 55. That’s when Bryce started to find his groove. Bryce’s runner, over Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore at 2:38, gave N.C. State a 73-70 lead.

Michael Devoe (22 points) answered with a 3-pointer at 2:20 to tie the game for the sixth time in the second half. A dunk by Banks, with 1:37 left, made it 75-75, where it stayed until overtime.

And one

Georgia Tech big man James Banks dominated the Wolfpack last season in the Jackets’ win in Raleigh. Manny Bates blocked Banks’ first shot attempt on Tuesday and was at least able to keep Banks, one of the best forwards in the ACC, in check.

Lane violation

N.C. State’s transition defense was suspect at the end of the first half, after it had built up a 39-24 lead. Georgia Tech was getting too many clean looks at the basket and easy drives to the basket.

ICYMI

Freshman guard Dereon Seabron also missed the game with an ankle injury. When Bates went to the locker room in the second half with cramps, N.C. State had seven scholarship players available.

Making sense of the numbers

12 N.C. State only turned the ball over 12 times (compared to 18 by Georgia Tech) but it was the last one by Daniels in overtime that was most costly.