The GoGamecocks Podcast: Can USC avoid becoming App State’s latest upset victim?

South Carolina football hosts Appalachian State on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, and the Gamecocks will honor their seniors before the game.

But sitting at 4-5 and facing a dangerous Mountaineers team, USC can’t get too caught up in the emotions of the day. Coach Will Muschamp’s squad desperately needs a win to keep its bowl hopes alive, and in the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports reporters Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner break down the challenges and opportunities the Gamecocks face on the path to victory. They also look into the state of South Carolina’s injured offense and App State’s history as an underdog program capable of big upsets.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released every Monday and Wednesday during football season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW