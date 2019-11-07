South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Appalachian State game

For senior night, South Carolina football will go with black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants against Appalachian State.

This weeks video pays a level of homage to the seniors, the veterans who bought into a new program as players already on campus or with a new staff at a new school. Behind the video plays Muschamp’s words from National Signing Day in 2016 when many of them joined the program.

USC and Appalachian State will face off under the lights on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, kicking off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Gamecocks need this win to keep in the hunt for a bowl spot as well as avoid the prospect of a 4-8 season. They’re coming off a 24-7 win against Vanderbilt. South Carolina is favored by five points.

This is the first meeting between the programs since 1988, when Sparky Woods led the Mountaineers against Joe Morrison’s final team.

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019

▪ Vanderbilt: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪ Tennessee: white pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Florida: white pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Michigan: white pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Clemson: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, black helmet.

▪ vs. Wofford: Black pants, Garnet jersey, black helmet

▪ vs. Florida: Garnet pants, Garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ vs. Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet

▪ vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants

▪ vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants

▪ vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants

▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪ vs. Kentucky: all black

▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

▪ vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.