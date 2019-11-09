Bryan Edwards exits South Carolina game against App State with leg injury

Bryan Edwards’ Senior Night got off to an unfortunate start.

South Carolina’s star receiver injured his knee on the Gamecocks’ second possession against Appalachian State on Saturday night and went to the medical tent on the home sideline at Williams-Brice Stadium. When he came out, he had a brace on his left knee, according to ESPN2 sideline reporter Kris Budden.

Edwards entered the game seeking 88 yards to pass Alshon Jeffery as USC’s all-time leader in receiving yards. The senior’s already No. 1 in program history in catches.

He first left the game with three grabs for 24 yards, but returned on USC’s first possession of the third quarter.

App State was up 13-6 on South Carolina at halftime. The Gamecocks were already playing without No. 2 receiver Shi Smith