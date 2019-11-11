Former Gamecock Mike Davis joining new NFL team, coming back to the Southeast

Former South Carolina running back Mike Davis is set to return to the the Carolina’s to continue his football career.

The Carolina Panthers picked Davis of waivers. He was cut by the Chicago Bears this weekend. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

The Panthers have claimed RB Mike Davis from the Bears https://t.co/7gu6GD7Q8I — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 11, 2019

Davis was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks. He had rushed for 887 yards across 42 games with 10 starts.

Davis, a highly rated recruit out of Georgia, ran for 2,440 yards and 22 touchdowns in his time in Columbia. He was a second-team All-SEC pick in 2013 after posting 1,183 rushing yards, 352 receiving and 11 scores. A year later, he battled injuries as a junior and finished with 982 rushing yards and 368 receiving yards.

Christian McCaffrey has been nearly all of Carolina’s run game this season, with 185 carries and 989 yards. The team’s second-most used back has 11.