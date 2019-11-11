Jadeveon Clowney, Deebo Samuel post dueling career games on Monday Night Football

Clowney comin’, over and over again this week for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Former South Carolina star Jadeveon Clowney has posted one of the best performances of his NFL career against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

It started in the second quarter, shortly before the two-minute warning. While teammate Jarran Reed hit San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and forced the fumble, Clowney was right there to scoop up the ball and race into the end zone for his fourth career pro touchdown.

Then, in the third quarter, Clowney mauled his own way into the back field and strip-sacked Garoppolo for a forced fumble that was recovered by one his teammates to set up a short touchdown drive for Seattle.

With three tackles, one sack, five QB hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, Clowney earned significant attention on the ESPN broadcast and on social media, including a pair of tweets from a pair of old foes — Clemson quarterbacks Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson.

Those five QB hits are the most of Clowney’s NFL career. It is also the first time in his pro career that he has forced and recovered a fumble on separate plays.

On the other sideline, Gamecock great Deebo Samuel is having a career night for San Francisco. With the 49ers’ top receiving option, Emmanuel Sanders, out with injury, Samuel has posted seven catches for 104 yards, personal bests in both categories. It is also the first 100-yard receiving game of the rookie’s career.