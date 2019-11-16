Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M game details, TV info, depth chart

South Carolina took a disheartening loss against Appalachian State to put its bowl hopes on full life support. Now the Gamecocks hit the road to face a good Texas A&M team. What you need to know:

What time do the Gamecocks play today?

Who: South Carolina (4-6, 3-4 SEC) at Texas A&M (6-3, 3-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kyle Field (110,633)

TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jordan Rodgers, analysis; Cole Cubelic, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 133/XM 381

Stream: WatchESPN

Line: Texas A&M by 10

Series history: South Carolina trails the all-time series 5-0. The Gamecocks lost the first meeting in a blowout on the SEC Network’s first game and have played within one score three of the the past four years.

Weather: Partly cloudy and chilly. Slightly windy. Temperature 51 degrees at kickoff, 45 at game’s end.

What’s at stake

If South Carolina loses this, the team is guaranteed to miss the postseason for the third time since 2004. A win would at least make the Clemson game a one-shot deal for a bowl.

With the Gamecocks not expected to win, a victory would give a boost to the mood around Will Muschamp. He’s a loss away from a losing season in his fourth year, and breaking the streak against the Aggies couldn’t hurt.

The Aggies needs this one rather badly as their own season has been defined by a brutal schedule. Win this one, and A&M clinches being above .500 before facing Georgia and LSU on the road to close things out.

USC A&M Points/Game 26.0 34.4 Opp. Points/Game 24.5 21.9 Yds. Rushing/Game 168.2 159.0 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 136.6 142.1 Yds. Pass/Game 234.7 263.6 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 228.6 193.0 Avg. Yds./Game 402.9 422.6 Opp. Total Yds/Game 365.2 335.1

South Carolina players to watch

1. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski was again asked to throw more than 50 passes in a game, the third time this season and more than any QB in program history. He’ll have to contend with a good Aggies pass defense. For the year, he has 2,077 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

2. Wide receiver Bryan Edwards is quickly becoming one of the lone playmakers standing for the Gamecocks. He’s dealing with a knee njury and coming to the end of a decorated career. He has 71 catches with 816 yards and six touchdowns.

3. Linebacker Ernest Jones will have to hold up against an offense that likes to get downhill and run a power game often. That’s to say nothing of what Kellen Mond adds in the run game. In his first year starting, Jones has 75 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass break-ups.

Texas A&M players to watch

1. Quarterback Kellen Mond had a fun time last season against teams from South Carolina. His 430-yard, three touchdown performance in a Clemson loss was followed by 353 more yards and a score in a win against the Gamecocks. Though he wasn’t nearly as prolific this year against the Tigers — see 236 yards and an interception in a 24-10 loss in September — Mond is heating up heading into the Gamecock matchup. Averages from the junior’s last four games: 24 of 37, 271 yards, 2 TDs.

2. Running back Isaiah Spiller took SEC Freshman of the Week honors after rushing for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the Aggies’ last game, a win over UTSA. In both yards and scores, he set or matched school records by a true freshman. Spiller was a four-star prospect out of Spring, Texas.

3. The Aggies have three players with at least five tackles for loss, led by linebacker Buddy Johnson’s eight. Johnson returned a fumble 62 yards for a touchdown to help a 24-17 win over Ole Miss on Oct. 19.

South Carolina projected depth chart