Which Gamecocks players the staff plans to hold out to preserve redshirts

South Carolina football will likely be down a few players Saturday against Texas A&M ... intentionally.

As the season comes near to its close, there are still some decisions to make on a few freshman redshirts. USC coach Will Muschamp said the aim is to sit the ones they can this week, including safety Shilo Sanders.

“Shilo is gonna be a good player for us,” Muschamp said. “He’s played in four games. We’re holding him right now. But he’s still practicing with us and taking all the reps.

“Traevon Kenion and KeShawn Toney have both played in two games. We’re trying to manage that right now. Cam Smith played in three. So we’re going to probably sit him this weekend, and not play him this weekend.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Players can get into four games and still redshirt, maintaining a year of eligibility. An optimistic Muschamp is still holding out hope for a bowl, but a more pessimistic outlook would have Kenion and Toney locked in as redshirts (USC would need to upset Texas A&M and Clemson).

USC has seven true freshmen who have already burned their redshirts. Ten more are locked into redshirts assuming no bowl, including Kenion, Toney and offensive tackle Jakai Moore.

The only freshman on the edge Muschamp didn’t mention was running back Kevin Harris, who has played in four games, including the past two, and looks like someone who will continue contributing.

Defensive lineman Devontae Davis and quarterback Jake Bentley are locked into redshirts with season-ending injuries, as is defensive tackle Keir Thomas, who missed the first nine games. Defensive end Brad Johnson has played two games and will redshirt if USC does not make a bowl.

Will redshirt:

OL Mark Fox

WR Keveon Mullins

WR Tyquan Johnson

Buck Rodricus Fitten

OL William Rogers

OL Vincent Murphy

DL Joseph Anderson

All but assured to redshirt

TE Traevon Kenion - Only played vs. Charleston Southern, App. State. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl

OL Jakai Moore - Played two games. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl

Planned to redshirt:

DB Cam Smith - Has played in two games

DB Shilo Sanders - Has played in four games

TE KeShawn Toney - Played two games

Already burned redshirt (freshmen only):

QB Ryan Hilinski

DB Jammie Robinson

WR Xavier Legette

DB John Dixon

DT Zacch Pickens

LB Jahmar Brown

OL Jaylen Nichols

In limbo

RB Kevin Harris - Has played in four games and will likely play at least one more

(Veteran) LB Rosendo Louis - Played in three games and will redshirt if he doesn’t play one of the final two

Veterans who will redshirt:

Buck defensive end Brad Johnson - The junior is injured and missed the past seven games

DL Devontae Davis - Injured in the preseason

QB Jake Bentley - Injured after South Carolina’s first game and lost for the season

Keir Thomas - Hasn’t played this season and thus has already secured a redshirt

(USC is also looking for a medical sixth year for Randrecous Davis)