Trio of injured Gamecocks sitting between questionable and doubtful

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp started to sound less sure about a trio of injured players going into Texas A&M.

He said Sunday that Tavien Feaster, AJ Turner and wide receiver OrTre Smith were questionable. On Tuesday, he said the trio is between questionable and doubtful.

All of them did practice on Tuesday.

Feaster, a Clemson transfer, is the team’s top rusher. He’s been dealing with a groin issue.

Turner is a former starting running back and a special teams ace, and a hamstring issue has slowed him. Smith is dealing with the fallout from a knee surgery and he was a started for USC as a true freshman in 2017.

Muschamp reiterated receivers Shi Smith and Bryan Edwards should be good to go.