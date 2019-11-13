DJ Funderburk returns for NC State after two-game suspension

Junior forward D.J. Funderburk returned to the lineup for N.C. State on Wednesday night against Florida International.

Funderburk, the team’s top forward last season, was suspended for the first two games of the season by coach Kevin Keatts. Funderburk had been involved in a dust-up with a university parking official before Keatts had announced the indefinite suspension on Sept. 30.

Funderburk averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 36 games last season. The 6-10, 225-pound forward from Cleveland also led the team with 38 blocks.

Funderburk missed N.C. State’s season-opening 82-81 overtime loss to Georgia Tech on Nov. 5 and an 84-65 win over Detroit on Sunday.

N.C. State’s DJ Funderburk (0) warms up before N.C. State’s game against Florida International at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com