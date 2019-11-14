Gamecocks trio out for game against Texas A&M on Saturday

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp announced three of his players will miss Saturday‘s game at Texas A&M.

The coach had said Tavien Feaster, OrTre Smith and A.J. Turner have been downgraded from questionable to doubtful. None of the three will play he said on his weekly call-in show.

Muschamp also said Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith will be able to play. He added that running back Mon Denson should be ready to go after a shoulder stinger kept him out of last week’s game against Appalachian State.

Feaster, a Clemson transfer, is the team’s top rusher. He’s been dealing with a groin issue. He had 625 rushing yards and five touchdowns in nine games, splitting time with Rico Dowdle for the six games he was healthy.

Turner is a former starting running back and a special teams ace, and a hamstring issue has slowed him. He started the year at corner, transitioned back to running back and has no stats this season.

Smith is dealing with the fallout from a knee surgery, and he was a starter for USC as a true freshman in 2017. He has eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown this season.

Smith missed all of last year after knee surgery to correct a genetic issue.