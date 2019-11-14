College Sports
Gamecocks trio out for game against Texas A&M on Saturday
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp announced three of his players will miss Saturday‘s game at Texas A&M.
The coach had said Tavien Feaster, OrTre Smith and A.J. Turner have been downgraded from questionable to doubtful. None of the three will play he said on his weekly call-in show.
Muschamp also said Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith will be able to play. He added that running back Mon Denson should be ready to go after a shoulder stinger kept him out of last week’s game against Appalachian State.
Feaster, a Clemson transfer, is the team’s top rusher. He’s been dealing with a groin issue. He had 625 rushing yards and five touchdowns in nine games, splitting time with Rico Dowdle for the six games he was healthy.
Turner is a former starting running back and a special teams ace, and a hamstring issue has slowed him. He started the year at corner, transitioned back to running back and has no stats this season.
Smith is dealing with the fallout from a knee surgery, and he was a starter for USC as a true freshman in 2017. He has eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown this season.
Smith missed all of last year after knee surgery to correct a genetic issue.
