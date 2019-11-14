Four-star freshman South Carolina receiver could make college debut this weekend

South Carolina wide receiver Keveon Mullins has been a bit of a mystery for the Gamecocks.

He was a four-star recruit out of Memphis, the No. 315 player in his recruiting class. The 6-foot-1, 206 pounder looked good through that process.

But thus far, he has yet to play in his first 10 games in garnet and black. That might change this weekend.

“Keveon Mullins is a guy that because of the new redshirt rule we’re able to expose him to some things,” Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show. “We’ll see if he gets some time possibly. He repped with our first group this week, so we’ll see how those guys do.”

He was healthy against Appalachian State last weekend, but didn’t see the field on a day when the Gamecocks were badly short on wide receivers. The team was without Josh Vann, Shi Smith, Chavis Dawkins for most of the day and Bryan Edwards for part of the day.

The team was playing the likes of walk-on Trey Adkins and reserve Chad Terrell along with freshman Xavier Legette and former quarterbacks Jay Urich and Dakereon Joyner.

South Carolina should get Smith and Edwards back fully healthy according to Muschamp.

As a high school senior, he caught 24 passes for 500 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, leading Whitehaven high school to a 11-4 record and state finals appearance. He had 52 catches for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns at Memphis East as a junior.

South Carolina has brought in five four-star receivers in the Muschamp era, and the other four played big roles in Year 1. Edwards started 12 games and was third on the team in yards and catches. Shi and OrTre Smith started 17 combined games and were the team’s No. 2 and 3 wide receivers after Deebo Samuel was lost for the year three games in. Vann didn’t start, playing behind Edwards, Samuel and Shi Smith, last season, but he was fourth on the team in catches last season.