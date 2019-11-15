Dawn Staley, Gamecocks land commitment from five-star recruit for first 2020 pledge

South Carolina basketball dmclemore@thestate.com

Dawn Staley and South Carolina are on the board.

Five-star guard Eniya Russell committed to the Gamecock women’s basketball team on Friday, giving USC its first commitment in the class of 2020.

Russell, a 6-foot combo guard out of Baltimore, Maryland, chose South Carolina over finalists Georgetown, Kentucky, Miami, and Indiana. She is ranked No. 43 in her class by ESPN, No. 39 by Prospects Nation and No. 49 by All Star Girls Report.

As a junior, Russell was named first-team All-Metro by the Baltimore Sun, averaging 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.

South Carolina pulled in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2019, landing four commitments from ESPN’s top 11 players. It was Staley’s first ever recruiting championship, boosted with the help of assistant coach and recruiting specialist Jolette Law, who came aboard in 2017.

Teams that finish No. 1 in ESPN’s recruiting class rankings typically have a hard time the following year — over the past decade, a team has gone from having the No. 1 class to unranked the next year seven times (including South Carolina). The highest a team has finished the year after securing the top class is No. 4.

The Gamecocks had been one of just four Power 5 programs without a 2020 pledge before Friday, along with Auburn, Indiana and Florida State.

With the upcoming graduation of seniors Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina’s 2020-21 roster is now set to have 11 student-athletes.

SOUTH CAROLINA 2020-21 PROJECTED ROSTER

LeLe Grissett — senior, guard

Destiny Littleton — redshirt junior, guard

Victaria Saxton — junior, forward

Destanni Henderson — junior, guard

Elysa Wesolek — junior, forward

Aliyah Boston — sophomore, center

Zia Cooke — sophomore, guard

Brea Beal — sophomore, guard

Laeticia Amihere — sophomore, forward

Olivia Thompson — sophomore, guard

Eniya Russell — freshman, guard