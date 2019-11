College Sports “He is one of the best players in the country and he showed it tonight” says Duke’s Coach K on Tre Jones November 15, 2019 10:48 PM

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about the play of Tre Jones after the Blue Devils defeated Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Jones scored a career-high 31 points in the victory.