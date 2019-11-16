Duke vs. Georgia State | November 15, 2019

Duke’s Tre Jones (3) steals the ball from Georgia State’s Nelson Phillips (10) during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
Duke’s Cassius Stanley (2) is fouled by Georgia State’s Damon Wilson (1), right, as Kane Williams (12) also defends during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
The Cameron Crazies harass Georgia State’s Justin Roberts (2) as he prepares to inbound the ball during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) shoots as Georgia State’s Joe Jones III (23) defends during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Jack White (41) pulls in a rebound from Georgia State’s Josh Linder (20) during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) slams in two during Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) slams in two as Georgia State’s Kane Williams (12) watches during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. (0) knocks the ball from Georgia State’s Corey Allen (11) during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) drives to the basket between Georgia State’s Chris Clerkley (14) and Kavonte Ivery (0) during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) slams in two during Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) pulls in the rebound in front of Georgia State’s Kane Williams (12), right, during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) and head coach Mike Krzyzewski wait for Jones to inbound the ball during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) pulls in the rebound from Georgia State’s Kavonte Ivery (0) and Joe Jones III (23) during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
The Cameron Crazies harass Georgia State’s Kane Williams (12) as he prepares to inbound the ball during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) drives past the defense of Georgia State’s Kane Williams (12) and Justin Roberts (2) during the first half of Duke’s game against Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells to his team during the second half of Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. (1) shoots over Georgia State’s Kane Williams (12) during the second half of Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) drives past Georgia State’s Justin Roberts (2) during the second half of Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) shoots while defended by Georgia State’s Corey Allen (11) during the second half of Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski instructs his team iduring the second half of Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) celebrates after making the basket while being fouled during the second half of Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) celebrates after making the basket while being fouled during the second half of Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) celebrates after Tre Jones made the shot while being fouled during Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Cassius Stanley (2) blocks the shot by Georgia State’s Justin Roberts (2) during the second half of Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Joey Baker (13) celebrates in the second half of Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) shoots as Georgia State’s Jalen Thomas (25) defends during the second half of Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Crazy Towel Guy, aka Herb Neubauer, cheers on the Blue Devils during the second half of Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) shoots as Georgia State’s Damon Wilson (1) and Justin Roberts (2) defend during the second half of Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) passes to Vernon Carey Jr. (1) during Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with Cassius Stanley (2) during the second half of Duke’s 74-63 victory over Georgia State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
