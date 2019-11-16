Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Gardner-Webb | November 15, 2019

North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) drives to the basket against Gardner-Webb’s Nate Johnson (10) during the second half on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Anthony lead all scores with 27 points in their 77-61 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams shakes hands with Gardner-Webb coach Tim Craft prior to their game on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his players during the first half against Gardner-Webb on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) shoots over Gardner-Webb’s Nate Johnson (10) in the first half on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Gardner-Webb’s Christian Turner (4) during the first half on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Gardner-Webb’s Christian Turner (4) during the first half on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Gardner-Webb’s Lance Terry (0) collides with North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) during the first half on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) dunks on Gardner-Webb’s Kareem Reid (14) during the first half on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) drives to the basket against Gardner-Webb’s Jaheam Cornwell (1) in the first half on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) and Cole Anthony (2) force a turnover by Gardner-Webb’s Jaheam Cornwell (1) in the first half on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Christian Keeling (55) drives to the basket against Gardner-Webb’s Nate Johnson (10) and Jose Perez (5) during the first half on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) drives to the basket against Gardner-Webb’s Ludovic Dufeal (24) on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Anthony lead all scores with 28 points.
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4), out with an injury, watches the second half against Gardner-Webb on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams displays his disappointment with poor play by his team in the second half against Gardner-Webb on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) blocks a shot by Gardner-Webb’s Jose Perez (5) during the second half on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Pierce (32) drives to the basket against Gardner-Webb’s Ludovic Dufeal (24) on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Gardner-Webb’s Jaheam Cornwell (1) is trapped by North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) and Andrew Platek (3) during the second half on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a word with Justin Pierce (32) in the second half against Gardner-Webb on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) puts up a shot against Gardner-Webb’s Kareem Reid (14) in the second half on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his team during a time-out in the second half against Gardner-Webb on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) and teammate Christian Keeling (55) react after a three-point basket by Anthony during the second half against Gardner-Webb on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Anthony lead all scores with 28 points in their 77-61 victory.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) reacts after a three-point baskets by reserver player Shea Rush (11) during the closing minute of play against Gardner-Webb on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
