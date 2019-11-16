Injury watch: South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards could be out or limited vs. Texas A&M

South Carolina football has been wrecked by injuries all season, and one of their top players wasn’t warming up pregame.

Gamecocks receiver Bryan Edwards wasn’t catching balls in the early warmup period before USC’s game against Texas A&M. He sprained his MCL against Appalachian State and came back to play the whole second half.

USC at points has been without receivers Shi Smith, OrTre Smith and Chavis Dawkins, and Josh Vann is done for the season with a broken hand.

Edwards has 71 catches for 816 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has the program records for yards and receptions.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Keveon Mullins got some first-team work during the week.