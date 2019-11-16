Updates on Clemson’s Amari Rodgers, Justyn Ross after injuries vs. Wake Forest

Clemson receivers Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers were injured during the first half of Saturday’s game against Wake Forest and did not return.

Dabo Swinney provided an update on the two after the game.

“Amari just fell on his shoulder and Justyn they just checked his rib, but he was OK,” Swinney said.

Clemson has a bye week before traveling to face South Carolina in its regular season finale on Nov. 30.

“The open date’s coming at a good time for us,” Swinney said. “We had a few guys get banged up, but nothing serious… It’s good timing for us.”

Swinney expects both players to be fine for the South Carolina game.