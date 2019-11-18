The GoGamecocks Podcast: USC stumbles, no bowl game and Muschamp faces more questions

South Carolina football will miss a bowl game for the first time in coach Will Muschamp’s tenure after losing to Texas A&M this past Saturday, 30-6. The defeat drops the Gamecocks to 4-7 on the year with one more game, a home contest with rival Clemson, after an open week.

In the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State’s sports reporters Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner explain what went wrong for USC on the road against A&M, including another weak performance from the offense and a defensive unit that gave out after being asked to carry the load for too long.

Then, Ben and Greg discuss athletics director Ray Tanner’s statement of support for Muschamp and Muschamp’s own declaration that he still plans “on taking this program where it hasn’t ever been before.”

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released every Monday and Wednesday during football season.

