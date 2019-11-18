Josh Hall, the No. 2 basketball player in North Carolina, commits to NC State

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts instructs his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against St. Francis Brooklyn at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

It was a winning weekend for N.C. State men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts.

On Saturday the Wolfpack defeated St. Francis Brooklyn, 95-64. Later that day, Keatts hustled over to Ravenscroft to watch Moravian Prep guard Shakeel Moore, who committed to the Wolfpack hours later.

On Monday, Josh Hall, Moore’s teammate at Moravian Prep, also announced his committed to the Wolfpack.

Landing Moore, the No. 5 player in the Carolina’s Top 50, and Hall, No. 2 in the same rankings, was big for the Wolfpack.

The additions give the Wolfpack a solid five-man 2020 class that includes Apex-Friendship forward Nick Farrar, Greensboro Day guard Cam Hayes and Newnan, Ga. center Ebenezer Dowuona. Before the addition of Hall, NC State’s class of 2020 was ranked No. 6 in the ACC and No. 22 in the country. Hall’s commitment should boost the rankings.

Hall, a 6-9, 190-pound, four-star prospect, is the No. 10 small forward in the country, according to 247Sports. Moore is the No. 35 point guard in the nation.

Hall is the Wolfpack’s highest ranked in-state commit since guard Lavar Batts in 2017. He picked N.C. State over DePaul, Louisville, Alabama and Arkansas.