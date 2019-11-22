South Carolina women’s soccer advances to Sweet 16 with win over Notre Dame

South Carolina women’s soccer is back in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in six seasons, defeating Notre Dame 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at Stone Stadium.

Sophomore forward Riley Tanner scored the game-winner with her second goal in as many games, and the standout Gamecock defense extended its run of not allowing a goal past 500 minutes in the win.

USC senior goalkeeper Mikayla Krzeczowski picked up her 49th career shutout with one save — Notre Dame had two shots on goal all night, both off corner kicks. In the first half, sophomore defender Sutton Jones cleared a header off the line, and in the second, Krzeczowski fell on the ball amid a clump of players inside the six-yard box.

And in the 40th minute, off a Notre Dame goal kick, the ball bounced around the midfield with neither team establishing any real possession. Eventually, Gamecock redshirt freshman midfielder Samantha Chang intercepted a pass and found Tanner just outside the 18-yard box.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Tanner fed senior Elexa Bahr on a give-and-go, slipping free while the defense was turned around, and Bahr found her wide open in the left side of the box. Tanner slotted the ball home into the lower near corner of the net to beat the keeper and give the No. 2 seed Gamecocks all the offense they would need.

USC had threatened earlier off another Irish goal kick in the 23rd minute, but Bahr’s lofted volley was straight at Notre Dame goalkeeper Mattie Interian.

Both teams got early opportunities — Ryan Gaeris’s shot for South Carolina was easily saved by Interian, while Maddie Mercado’s attempt for the Irish sailed over the crossbar.

For most of the early going in the first half, though, South Carolina dominated possession and got the majority of chances, but none came close to actually scoring.

Into the second half, USC held steady, putting up four more shots, while the defense stayed firm and snuffed out every chance besides that one corner kick.

NEXT

Who: No. 2 seed South Carolina vs. No. 3 seed Kansas

When: 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24

Where: Stone Stadium