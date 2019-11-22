It’s Trevor Lawrence’s first game at Williams-Brice. Here’s what Clemson QB expects

Trevor Lawrence got his first taste of the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry last season, leading the Tigers to a 56-35 victory at Death Valley as a freshman for Clemson’s fifth consecutive win in the series.

Now Lawrence is preparing for his first — and probably only — game at Williams-Brice Stadium, as the star quarterback will likely be in the NFL when Clemson makes its next trip to Columbia in 2021 following this year’s meeting Nov. 30.

Lawrence did not grow up around the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry, but last year’s game gave him a glimpse of its intensity.

“It was fun. All week we kind of talk about it and coach (Dabo) Swinney talks about it,” Lawrence said. “You can see the passion and all of that with the people that have been here and the coaches that have played here and all that goes into it. It’s really cool.”

Lawrence has never attended a game at Williams-Brice Stadium, but he has talked with teammates to get an idea of what the environment is like.

Even with the game slated for a noon kickoff, Lawrence is expecting the stadium, which holds more than 80,000 people, to be loud.

“I heard it’s a crazy environment. We’ve got a noon game... so I don’t know how that changes. I’ve never been there. But it’s a big rivalry,” Lawrence said. “Obviously the whole state’s watching. Both sides are really passionate about this game and kind of look forward to it all year. It’s definitely a special one.

“About their environment, I have no idea. I’ve never been there. But I’ve heard it’s really, really crazy.”

Lawrence’s focus next Saturday will be on tuning out the crowd noise and continuing to play the way he has for the past five weeks.

Since the end of the first quarter of the Louisville game, the sophomore has thrown 16 touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Just playing and playing for myself and my teammates and this program and not really worrying about all the expectations and everything that’s on me, just having fun and just enjoying the moment,” Lawrence said of the key to his hot streak. “I was still having fun but I do think I was just thinking a little too much about what I needed to do to live up to the expectations (early on). I think it’s easy to start thinking about those things. It’s been good to just be able to play free and not really worry about that stuff.”

The Georgia native has thrown for at least three touchdowns in six consecutive games, becoming the first player in school history to accomplish that feat.

Lawrence will look to make it seven consecutive games with at least three touchdown passes when the Tigers face the Gamecocks after a bye this weekend.

“He’s been playing well... If I had to guess and just give my analysis of it, he’s found out how to block out the noise like he did last year. He’s not worried about what people are saying. He’s not letting anybody get inside his head,” co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “He’s just going to work every single day and not trying to do too much, understanding that he’s got a ton of weapons around him. He’s got a lot of support, that he doesn’t have to do everything by himself. I think that’s just allowed him to go out and play with the cool and calmness that we’re used to.”

Who: South Carolina vs. Clemson

When: Noon, Saturday, Nov. 30

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: ESPN

Line: Clemson by 24.5