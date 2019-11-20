Will Muschamp’s message to USC fans who might throw objects on the field vs Clemson

Each year in the South Carolina-Clemson rivalry, there seems to loom the threat of objects, often towels and soda bottles being hurled on the field after one kind of call or another.

This week, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp was asked about it happening on his weekly call-in show, and he had a simple response.

“There’s no sense to ever throw anything on the field,” Muschamp said. “At the end of the day, the players are the ones who are out there. Our student section, who I love and appreciate them cheering for the Gamecocks, we don’t need to throw anything on the field. Always have class in what you do in representing the University of South Carolina.”

USC broadcaster Todd Ellis pointed out a player stepping on something could lead to a minor injury. He also pointed out part of Clemson’s pre-game rituals involve a slow march en masse toward the student section, which tends to get things riled up.

Earlier this year, towels were thrown onto the field during the Florida game. Two years ago, enough was thrown the PA announcer asked fans to stop and Gamecocks AD Ray Tanner said the situation would be addressed.

Muschamp made reference to that 2017 event coming after Skai Moore was called for unnecessary roughness on a hit out of bounds as he and Kelly Bryant tumbled over a photographer (he lamented how far away the ref as when calling the foul).

At least one Clemson player spoke about it early this week.

Muschamp couldn’t resist having a little fun with the subject as well.

“With as much brown water as most of the students have taken in, they’re not going to hit anything,” Muschamp said.