Washington State honors Tyler Hilinski with parents in attendance on emotional nigh

This Saturday was supposed to be Tyler Hilinski’s senior night.

With his parents, Mark and Kym, in attendance the Cougars made it his night even though he’s gone.

The brother of South Carolina starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski was honored on what should have been his senior night as instead of introductions, the whole senior class and coach Mike Leach came out together to greet the Hilinski parents. Tyler Hillinski committed suicide in January of 2018.

Really touching moment at Martin Stadium as instead of announcing seniors name by name, the whole group came out to hug the Hilinskis first, including Leach.



I can't imagine how difficult this must be for them.@HilinskisHope pic.twitter.com/UFNXBP0rBY — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 24, 2019

Fans in the stadium also raised three fingers in honor of Tyler Hilinski’s No. 3.

His death shook the college football world and left his family asking the hardest question: why? They now a foundation, Hilinski’s Hope, dedicated to raising awareness for mental health issues for student athletes. They’ve moved to Columbia to be closer to Ryan, who stepped into the lineup in Week 2 and has started the past 10 games.

The parents were also presented with the 2018 Washington State flag that travels to ESPN’s College Gameday each week. That flag had been dedicated to Tyler Hilinski.

It’s been our honor to #WaveTheFlag with @HilinskisHope on @CollegeGameDay. The 2018 flag dedicated to Tyler Hilinski now resides with the Hilinski family. Forever to 3. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/vYt8ls5AE0 — Ol' Crimson (@olcrimson) November 24, 2019

The game that followed was a wild affair. The Cougars came back from down 11 in the final five minutes, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 2 seconds left in the 54-53 win. It was a hint reminiscent of Tyler Hilinski’s biggest moment in crimson, a wild overtime game with Boise.

And after the game, Washington State players credited Tyler Hilinski with guiding them through the night.

"I can't help but think 3 helped us out... I'm trying not to get emotional."



Jahad Woods and Anthony Gordon talk about winning this game for Tyler Hilinski (@HilinskisHope). pic.twitter.com/M0TkAYFAiI — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 24, 2019