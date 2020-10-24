Charlotte Observer Logo
UNC vs NC State football gameday guide: How to watch, betting line, game notes

It has to be more than just the bone, right?

N.C. State’s ‘Takeaway Bone’ made its debut at Virginia two weeks ago and the Wolfpack has forced seven turnovers the last two games.

Last season taking the ball away from opponents was not a strong suite. The N.C. State defense recovered only four fumbles in 2019 and picked off four passes.

Why the increase in forced turnovers this season? The prop on the sideline helps, but it’s much more than that according to head coach Dave Doeren.

“Two games ago it was the line of scrimmage tipping the football twice,” Doeren explained. “We said tips are picks (interceptions).”

How to watch UNC football vs NC State

The game kicks off at noon and is televised on ESPN.

Betting odds: UNC big favorites

North Carolina is favored by 14.5 points. The over/under is 60.5.

Wolfpack notes

Tar Heels notes

Profile Image of Jonas E. Pope IV
Jonas E. Pope IV
Sports reporter Jonas Pope IV has covered college recruiting, high school sports, NC Central, NC State and the ACC for The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.
