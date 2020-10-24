Charlotte Observer Logo
NC State vs UNC football live updates: Tar Heels take early lead on Michael Carter TD

North Carolina coach Mack Brown talks with N.C. State coach Dave Doeren prior to their game at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown talks with N.C. State coach Dave Doeren prior to their game at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
CHAPEL HILL

Check back here for updated scores and highlights during the game.

UNC 7, NC State 0: Tar Heels score on opening drive

One word to describe North Carolina’s opening drive: Surgical. Sam Howell and the UNC offense picked a part the Wolfpack defense, going on a 10-play drive, covering 75 yards. Michael Carter scored from 16-yards out. Howell was a perfect 5 for 5 on the drive for 53 yards.

NC State receives opening kick

The Wolfpack received the opening kickoff and is on offense. Bailey Hockman is the starting quarterback for NC State.

UNC football schedule / results

Week 1 — UNC 31, Syracuse 6

Week 2 — UNC 26, Boston College 22

Week 3 — UNC 56, Virginia Tech 45

Week 4 — Florida State 31, UNC 28

TODAY — N.C. State at UNC, Noon

Oct. 31 — UNC at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Nov. 7 — UNC at Duke, TBD

Nov. 14 — Wake Forest at UNC, TBD

Nov. 27 — Notre Dame at UNC, TBD

Dec. 5 — UNC at Miami, TBD

Dec. 11 — Western Carolina at UNC, 7 p.m.

N.C. State schedule / results

Game 1 — N.C. State 45, Wake Forest 42

Game 2 — Virginia Tech 45, N.C. State 24

Game 3 — Pittsburgh 30, N.C. State 29

Game 4 — N.C. State 38, Virginia 21

Oct. 17 — N.C. State 31, Duke 20

TODAY — N.C. State at UNC, Noon

Nov. 6 — Miami at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Nov 14 — Florida State at N.C. State, TBD

Nov. 21 — Liberty at N.C. State, TBD

Nov. 28 — N.C. State at Syracuse, TBD

Dec. 5 — Georgia Tech at N.C. State, TBD

Wolfpack notes

Tar Heels notes

How to watch UNC football vs NC State

The game kicks off at noon and is televised on ESPN.



