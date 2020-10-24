South Carolina at LSU live updates: Gamecocks trail after first quarter

The State’s Ben Breiner is inside Tiger Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against LSU. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Gamecocks are playing a 10-game, SEC-only schedule during the coronavirus-delayed season.

Interception Mukuamu: LSU 17, South Carolina 7

Junior cornerback Israel Mukuamu has been limited throughout the Gamecocks’ first four games with a groin injury, but he returned Saturday and provided a desperately needed shot of momentum with an interception midway through the second quarter as LSU was driving. He returned the pick more than 50 yards to set the Gamecocks up in LSU territory.

Marshall TD: LSU 17, South Carolina 7

With the way wide receiver Terrace Marshall has played for the Tigers this season, it was only a matter of time before he made his mark on the game. Quarterback T.J. Finley found Marshall wide open in the end zone for the first passing touchdown of his career. Finley has completed 12 of 14 passes for 129 yards.

York FG: LSU 10, South Carolina 7

LSU opened up the offense a bit more on the second drive, allowing quarterback T.J. Finley to air out the ball on a 10-play, 66-yard drive. However, Finley couldn’t connect on a touchdown throw in the corner of the end zone, as USC veteran corner Jaycee Horn shut down the play with his tight coverage.

Harris TD: South Carolina 7, LSU 7

The sophomore tailback Kevin Harris came up big yet again for the Gamecocks, scoring his seventh touchdown of the season on a 45-yard run on a counter play out of the shotgun.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Finley TD: LSU 7, South Carolina 0





Easing true freshman quarterback T.J. Finley into his first game as starter, LSU leaned heavily on the running game on its first drive. The Tigers ran the ball 13 times out of 16 plays, ending the drive with a touchdown on a quarterback keeper by the burly 6-foot-6, 242-pound Finley.

LSU starting freshman TJ Finley

South Carolina will be going up against a true freshman quarterback playing the very first collegiate snaps of his career Saturday, as LSU is starting TJ Finley, a 6-foot-6, 242-pound former three-star recruit. Myles Brennan, who passed for 11 touchdowns and more than 1,100 yards through the season’s first three games, is sidelined by an abdominal muscle injury.

Early observations

Freshman wide receiver Rico Powers was not out with the early warmup group. Junior cornerback Israel Mukuamu was out warming up pregame and looked to be walking without a limp after dealing with a groin injury all year, while sophomore linebacker Jahmar Brown was in uniform after dealing with a knee sprain.

Offensive warmups end with a fade ball to Books along the side of the end zone. It also appears defensive end Joseph Anderson didn’t make the trip. He was at Vanderbilt.

There’s a descent little cluster of Gamecocks parents congregated behind the south end zone. It’s a little eerie in a stadium this massive with the crowd being so sparse.

Line drops to 4 points

LSU opened the week as a 7-point favorite over the Gamecocks, but with starting quarterback Myles Brennan out due to injury and the Tiger defense in disarray, the line has steadily declined. As of Saturday evening, South Carolina is now only a 4-point underdog. The Gamecocks are a perfect 4-0 against the spread the season.

Experts divided on picking USC, LSU

Analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay and the SEC Network’s SEC Nation made their picks for the game this morning — and there was no clear consensus on who the experts thought would win. On GameDay, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit went with South Carolina, while Desmond Howard and Lee Corso picked LSU. On SEC Nation, Tim Tebow and Jordan Rodgers picked South Carolina, while Roman Harper selected LSU.