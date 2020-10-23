Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Syracuse game details, latest odds, TV and stream info

Clemson returns home to host a struggling Syracuse team on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here is what you need to know about the game, which is one of three remaining home contests for the Tigers:

What time does Clemson football play Saturday?

Who: Syracuse (1-4, 1-3 ACC) at No. 1 Clemson (5-0, 4-0)

Kickoff time: Noon Saturday

Watch on TV: ACC Network (Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris)

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson

Series history: Clemson leads 6-2

Last meeting: Clemson won 41-6 on Sept. 14, 2019

Clemson-Syracuse live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 92.5 in Greenville, 105.5 in Clemson (Don Munson, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius channel 137, XM channel 193

Weather: Partly sunny, with a high of 77. Scattered thunderstorms possible mid-to-late afternoon.

Clemson vs Syracuse, ACC betting odds for this week’s football games

Syracuse at Clemson (-46), Noon (ACC Network)

NC State at North Carolina (-15.5), Noon (ESPN)

Florida State at Louisville (-4.5), Noon (RSN)

Notre Dame (-10) at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Virginia Tech (-10) at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. (RSN)

Georgia Tech at Boston College (-3.5), 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

Virginia at Miami (-13), 8 p.m. (ACC Network)

Tigers vs Orange: What’s at stake

1. Clemson needs a good showing to remain ranked in the top five nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Tigers are currently third in scoring offense (48.4 points per game) and fifth in scoring defense (12.0). Clemson is the only team in the country in the top five in both categories.

2. Clemson has scored at least 37 points in every game this season. If the Tigers score at least 37 points on Saturday, it will mark the first time in school history Clemson has scored at least 37 points in its first six games of the year. Clemson’s team total for the game is 52.5 points.

3. The Tigers have a chance to hold three consecutive opponents to single-digit first downs for the first time since the 1954 season.

Clemson, Syracuse by the numbers





CU SU Points/Game 48.4 19.6 Opp. Points/Game 12.0 29.6 Yds. Rushing/Game 182.6 81.4 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 96.4 252.6 Yds. Pass/Game 348.0 183.4 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 168.2 232 Avg. Yds./Game 530.6 264.8 Opp. Total Yds/Game 264.6 484.6

Clemson players to watch

1. Freshman receiver E.J. Williams was in on the second offensive play of the game for Clemson last week against Georgia Tech and ended up playing 25 snaps in the blowout victory. After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers are going to start giving Williams more opportunities moving forward. Look for him to be involved early and often against Syracuse.

2. Syracuse is one of the worst teams in the nation against the run, allowing more than 250 rushing yards per game. Look for backup running back Lyn-J Dixon to exploit that as starter Travis Etienne shouldn’t need to play long with the spread being 46 points. Dixon has yet to score this season but could have a big day against the Orange.

3. Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is working his way back to full strength and should see his highest snap total of the year against Syracuse. The Orange are last in the nation in sacks allowed, which is bad news going up against Thomas and Clemson’s defensive front.

Syracuse players to watch

1. Taj Harris has been far and away the best offensive playmaker for Syracuse this season. The junior receiver leads the Orange with 26 catches for 434 yards and four touchdowns through five games. No other Syracuse player has reached 200 receiving yards.

2. Senior defensive lineman Josh Black is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with three and sacks with two. Black also has an interception this season.

3. Freshman running back Sean Tucker topped the 100-yard mark the last time out against Liberty, finishing with 111 yards on 21 carries. Tucker is averaging nearly 5 yards per carry and has the only two rushing touchdowns for the Orange this season.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (D.J. Uiagalelei, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB – Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher or Chez Mellusi)

WR - Frank Ladson or Joseph Ngata (Ajou Ajou)

WR - Cornell Powell (E.J. Williams, Will Brown)

WR – Amari Rodgers (Brannon Spector, Will Swinney)

TE - Braden Galloway (Davis Allen, J.C. Chalk)

LT - Jackson Carman (Walker Parks)

LG - Matt Bockhorst (Paul Tchio)

C - Cade Stewart (Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn)

RG – Will Putnam (Blake Vinson, Tayquon Johnson)

RT - Jordan McFadden (Mitchell Mayes)

DEFENSE

DE - K.J. Henry or Justin Mascoll (Greg Williams)

DT - Tyler Davis (Tré Williams or Etinosa Reuben)

DT - Bryan Bresee or Jordan Williams or Nyles Pinckney

DE - Myles Murphy (Xavier Thomas, Regan Upshaw)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (Trenton Simpson or Tyler Venables)

MLB – James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Baylon Spector (Keith Maguire or LaVonta Bentley)

CB – Derion Kendrick or Mario Goodrich (LeAnthony Williams)

SS – Lannden Zanders (Ray Thornton, Jalyn Phillips)

FS – Nolan Turner (Joseph Charleston, Tyler Venables)

CB – Sheridan Jones or Andrew Booth (Fred Davis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS - Jack Maddox (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

KR - Lyn-J Dixon