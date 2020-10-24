Ben Finley in Bailey Hockman out at QB for NC State football against UNC

N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) avoids the pressure by Dukes Ben Frye during the second half of N.C. States 31-20 victory over Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

CHAPEL HILL It took about 18 minutes for the Ben Finley show to start.

Finley, the N.C. State true freshman quarterback took over for Bailey Hockman in the second quarter and the offense immediately looked different.

The Wolfpack only had 31 yards before Finley entered the game and N.C. State got into UNC territory for the first time all day. Finley completed his first three passes, but threw an interception from the red zone to end the drive.

Hockman completed just one of four passes in his second start this season and the Wolfpack had just one first down in the opening quarter as UNC went up 14-0.

Finley finished with yards in his first action of the season.