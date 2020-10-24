Clemson’s Travis Etienne returns to sideline after going to locker room with injury

Clemson star running back Travis Etienne has returned to the sideline after going to the locker room with an injury early in the third quarter.

Etienne went to the locker room after trainers attempted to stretch him out on the sideline. Lyn-J Dixon and Chez Mellusi received carries with Etienne out.

Etienne had 11 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

The Tigers entered Saturday’s matchup as a massive 48-point favorite but lead Syracuse 34-21 after three quarters.