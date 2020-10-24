Charlotte Observer Logo
Clemson’s Travis Etienne returns to sideline after going to locker room with injury

CLEMSON

Clemson star running back Travis Etienne has returned to the sideline after going to the locker room with an injury early in the third quarter.

Etienne went to the locker room after trainers attempted to stretch him out on the sideline. Lyn-J Dixon and Chez Mellusi received carries with Etienne out.

Etienne had 11 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

The Tigers entered Saturday’s matchup as a massive 48-point favorite but lead Syracuse 34-21 after three quarters.

Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
