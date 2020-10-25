5 things we learned from Clemson’s win over Syracuse

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney preaches that “best is the standard” for his Tigers football team.

Clemson failed to live up to that standard Saturday afternoon against Syracuse.

The No. 1 Tigers ended up winning by nearly four touchdowns against the Orange, but there is plenty to correct after Clemson’s 47-21 victory, which was not indicative of how close the game was.

Clemson managed only 147 rushing yards against the Orange, a week after Syracuse allowed Liberty to rush for 338 yards. The Tigers also had a punt blocked, missed a short field goal and threw a pick-six. Clemson led 27-21 late in the third quarter.

Swinney was asked by reporters about the miscues and said he wasn’t going to talk about any “negative stuff.”

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, however, acknowledged that if the Tigers are going to compete for a national title this season, they can’t play the way they did against Syracuse.

Here are five things we learned from Clemson-Syracuse, before the Tigers host Boston College this weekend (noon, ABC, Oct. 31):

Trevor Lawrence isn’t immune to bad games

Clemson’s star quarterback and Heisman candidate had been nearly perfect through the first five games of the season, but Lawrence threw an interception that was returned for a score Saturday against Syracuse and had another bad throw that was dropped by the defender. The junior finished 27-of-43 passing for 289 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. But he was the first to mention after the game that he didn’t play close to his best.

“I think it’s obvious we didn’t play our best game. Probably played our worst game up to this point, especially offensively,” Lawrence said. “That starts with me. I think I didn’t play the worst game of my career, but didn’t play great. I was pretty inaccurate at times.”

Clemson’s running backs behind Travis Etienne have work to do

Travis Etienne rushed 16 times for 86 yards and three touchdowns Saturday against Syracuse. Clemson’s other running backs had 15 carries for 51 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and no scores. Lyn-J Dixon has been serving as Etienne’s backup, but it appears there is an open competition for the second-string job. Chez Mellusi, Darien Rencher and Kobe Pace also received carries against Syracuse.

“I think it’s a competition. Obviously Lyn-J’s the most experienced guy, and as of right now he was the second one to go into the game,” offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “But definitely still a competition.”

Clemson’s offensive line isn’t opening up holes like in past years

The Tigers faced one of the worst rushing defenses in the country in Syracuse and managed only 147 rushing yards and 4 yards per carry. Syracuse had allowed at least 275 rushing yards in its previous three games before holding Clemson in check Saturday. Clemson has topped 200 rushing yards only once through six games so far this season after doing so 10 times last year in 15 games.

Teams should stop testing Nolan Turner

Clemson’s starting free safety has three interceptions this season and four dating back to last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State. Teams continue to test Turner, but more times than not he makes them pay. In addition to having an interception Saturday, Turner also had four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

Clemson is banged up

Xavier Thomas continues to look more comfortable and made his first sack of the season on Saturday, but the Tigers are banged up overall. Starting cornerback Derion Kendrick, starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis and starting linebacker James Skalski did not play against the Orange. Clemson could have used them as the Tigers allowed too many big plays for Brent Venables’ liking.

Syracuse finished with 325 yards of offense and averaged more yards per play than the Tigers (5.6 to 5.4).

“I thought that we were just not quite as sharp,” Venables said. “Our leverage on their quick game stuff was not very good at all. Outside at corner we weren’t surprised by that... made it easy on them.”