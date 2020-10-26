First look: Top story lines, betting odds for Clemson vs. Boston College game

Clemson was sluggish at times but eventually pulled away for a 47-21 victory over Syracuse on Saturday. Up next, the undefeated and top-ranked Tigers will host a 4-2 Boston College team that has been impressive under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley. BC beat Georgia Tech 48-27 in its most recent game. Here’s what you need to know about Boston College.

Boston College (4-2) at No. 1 Clemson (6-0)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson by 31.5

Three story lines for Tigers vs. Eagles





1. Boston College coach Jeff Hafley is familiar with Clemson as he was the defensive coordinator for Ohio State in last year’s Fiesta Bowl. Hafley was hired as the Boston College head coach last December but remained with the Buckeyes through the postseason. The 41-year-old had the top defense in the country in terms of total yards last season. Clemson beat Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl, but the Buckeyes outgained Clemson 516-417.

2. The Eagles at 4-2 have been one of the surprises of the ACC through the first half of the season. BC already nearly pulled off one Top 25 upset this season, falling 26-22 against North Carolina.

3. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn’t like what he considered to be “negative questions” after the Tigers beat Syracuse on Saturday, but it was clear that Clemson didn’t play up to its ability. While Swinney wasn’t interested in any negative talk, Tigers players and assistant coaches said they need to play better moving forward. Clemson will look for a more complete outing against the Eagles.

Boston College football players to watch

1. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec is off to an outstanding start to the season. The redshirt sophomore is averaging 279 passing yards per game and has 12 touchdowns, with four interceptions. Jurkovec has also rushed for 109 yards and three scores.

2. Sophomore Zay Flowers is a speedy receiver and big-play threat. The Florida native is averaging more than 16 yards per catch and has 473 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

3. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie leads the Eagles in tackles with 59 and is second on the team in sacks with three. He also has an interception and three quarterback hurries.

Clemson vs Boston College, ACC betting odds for this week’s football games

According to lines posted by VegasInsider.com

Boston College at Clemson (-31.5), Noon, (ABC)

Wake Forest (-10.5) at Syracuse, Noon, (ACC Network)

Notre Dame (-19) at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., (ABC)

Virginia Tech (-3) at Louisville, 4 p.m., (ACC Network)

Charlotte at Duke (-11), 7 p.m., (RSN)

North Carolina (-7) at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network