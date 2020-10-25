Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

South Carolina considering a change at key special teams spot

The tone about that specific kickoff was notably dismissive.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp was recapping a far from banner day from his special teams units in a 52-24 loss to LSU. The coach characterized Mitch Jeter’s third-quarter kickoff as a line drive with about “2 seconds” of hangtime.

It was muffed. Gamecocks players got out of their lanes as Trey Palmer corralled it. Then he sliced through the coverage team and was gone for a back-breaking 93-yard kickoff return, pushing a two-score game back to 21 points seven seconds after the Gamecocks had closed the game.

And now, Muschamp is considering some changes.

“A lot of our coverage issues and two long returns have gone to the kick and ball position,” Muschamp said. “Looking at possibly kicking off with Parker (White). Give those guys an opportunity this week. I don’t like to do that from the standpoint of wear and tear on his leg through a season. But we cannot continue to not have the right kind of kickoff in place.”

The Gamecocks also gave up a 25-yard return earlier in the game.

White himself had a rough day on the placekicking front, missing three of four field goals. One was a at a difficult range (54 yards) and another saw him mis-hit the ball and kick up some grass on a 34 yards.

Jeter is a true freshman who joined the team as a scholarship player and projects to replace White when his eligibility moves on. White is in his fourth season as the Gamecocks’ starting kicker.

Profile Image of Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service