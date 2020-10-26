Myrtle Beach recruit’s star is rising. Here’s what he thinks about USC, Clemson

Class of 2022 prospect Adam Randall (6-3, 200) is that big-bodied wide receiver college programs covet.

South Carolina and Clemson have been on the Myrtle Beach High School junior’s offer list, and Georgia and Maryland offered last week. Randall also has offers from Louisville, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Duke, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Oregon. He missed six games with an injury during his sophomore season but still caught 26 passes for 493 yards and three touchdowns.

Randall said he’s in touch with USC receivers coach Joe Cox and Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham two to three times per week. He’s done Zoom video calls with Cox and he did a FaceTime gameday session with Grisham earlier in the season.

Both would love to add him to their roster, and he’s heavily interested in both schools, but he’s also checking out the overall recruiting landscape for his services.

“Right now I’m just trying to take in everything and look for a place that I fit, and where I can fit into somebody’s offense,” Randall said. “I’m looking for somewhere that they can use me, a big wide receiver on the outside. Some place where they usually throw the ball an abundance of the time during the game. Somewhere where I’m not going to be out there run-blocking most of the game. Somewhere where I can be used in the offense and make an impact on the game.”

Randall had these thoughts on his recruitment by the Gamecocks:

“South Carolina has been showing me a lot of love,” Randall said. “Their offense this year has changed up a little bit, especially with Coach (Joe) Cox and Coach (Mike) Bobo coming in. I’m seeing what they are doing, and how Collin Hill is doing, throwing the ball around. They have a more balanced offense this year. They really want me, especially being an in-state guy. That means a lot to them.”

As for Clemson, Randall broke down his status with the Tigers:

“We have very good conversations and I have a very good relationship with Coach Grisham dating back to my eighth-grade year. He coached me in one of their camps,” Randall said. “Me and Coach Grisham have a good relationship. He talks to me a lot. They kind of have a balanced offense too, but they have big receivers. They are using their big receivers well and it means a lot to me that I can go there and have a big impact on the game.”

Randall had 17 catches for 368 yards and five touchdowns going into last weekend’s game.

He has played in two state championship games at Williams-Brice Stadium, and he’s been to USC for games. As for Clemson, he camped there in 2018 where he starting to build his relationship with the staff.

Randall said he’s also talking a lot with North Carolina, Oregon and Tennessee. He plans to make his decision no later than February and he will sign early and enroll in January 2022.