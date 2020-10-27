Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Clemson’s defensive leader will be out ‘a few games,’ including against Notre Dame

Clemson will be without its defensive leader and one of its top tacklers for “a few games.”

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday morning that linebacker James Skalski had an MRI and will be out for the foreseeable future due to a groin injury.

Clemson hosts Boston College this week, before traveling to face No. 4 Notre Dame next week.

Skalski, a fifth-year senior, is fourth on Clemson’s team in tackles with 27. He missed last week’s game against Syracuse but Swinney was hopeful he would be able to return Saturday against Boston College. However, that won’t be the case.

“I really felt like Skalski was going to be good to go. He was feeling pretty good. But we ended up, after we tested him last night, went and got a quick MRI and it looks like he’s going to have to have a scope, so he’s going to be out for a few games,” Swinney said. “That’s a big loss for us. We have a few other guys banged up that are working to get back, but it’s a day-to-day thing with those guys. But Skalski, he’s going to miss a few games, unfortunately.”

Skalski started all 15 games for the Tigers last season, finishing second on the team in tackles with 105.

With Skalski out, redshirt sophomore linebacker Jake Venables will start at Mike linebacker for the Tigers. Jake Venables is the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. He is third on Clemson’s team in tackles with 29.

Jake will now be in charge of making sure everyone is lined up and understands all of the calls pre-snap.

Swinney also announced that fellow starting linebacker Mike Jones Jr. is “day-to-day” and he is unsure if he will be able to play this weekend against Boston College.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

News

Par 3 Contest out, ‘College GameDay’ in at different Masters

October 27, 2020 11:51 AM

Sports

1-year sentence for angry fan who made football game threat

October 27, 2020 11:11 AM

Sports

AP Sportlight

October 27, 2020 10:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service