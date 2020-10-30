Trevor Lawrence is out, Notre Dame is next week. Clemson better be careful against BC

Shortly after news broke Thursday night that Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had tested positive for COVID-19, social media was buzzing with speculation about whether or not Lawrence would be able to play at Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

Just a reminder: Clemson first has a game this weekend.

The Tigers will host a 4-2 Boston College team Saturday and will do so without arguably their offensive and defensive MVPs.

In addition to Lawrence, Clemson’s starting linebacker James Skalski — the guy Dabo Swinney called the “heart and soul” of the defense — will not play against the Eagles with a groin injury.

This game has suddenly gone from an expected blowout to a potentially dangerous spot for the Tigers, a week after they scuffled early with Syracuse. Clemson went from a 33-point favorite to start the week to a 23.5-point favorite in one Las Vegas sportsbook’s eye late Thursday night.

True freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will replace Lawrence in the starting lineup, but the California native is banged up and inexperienced, having thrown only 19 passes in his college career.

Uiagalelei (bruised shoulder) didn’t play Oct. 17 against Georgia Tech. Against Syracuse last weekend, he saw only eight snaps and did not run the ball, possibly to avoid taking a hit on that shoulder. He has 52 snaps this year, with 28 coming against an FCS team in The Citadel in Week 2.

Uiagalelei arrived at Clemson as a five-star recruit, but he wasn’t expected to be needed as a starter until next year. It’s a tough spot for his first career start going against a defensive-minded head coach in Jeff Hafley, whose defense at Ohio State last year challenged Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Receivers like Frank Ladson, who has struggled with drops, and Cornell Powell, who hasn’t yet lived up to lofty expectations for his senior season, will need to help out.

Of course the presence of running back Heisman hopeful Travis Etienne helps. This will be a big opportunity for Clemson’s offensive line to play well after struggling last weekend against Syracuse. And if Clemson has trouble getting the running game going, look out.

Boston College will be keyed in on stopping Etienne and making Uiagalelei beat them. Is he capable of going out and playing well for an entire game while leading his team to a victory? By all accounts, Clemson’s coaching staff says yes — but we haven’t seen it yet.

It also helps to have a go-to receiver in Amari Rodgers and a stellar Brent Venables defense. But Skalski isn’t the only banged-up starter on defense. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis, cornerback Derion Kendrick and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. have been dealing with various injuries.

There’s a lot working against Clemson this week. If Boston College can hang around early, there could be some tense moments Saturday in Death Valley.

Making sure Clemson’s focus is on this week is key.

Swinney always preaches that the next game on the schedule is the biggest game of the year. The next game is Boston College.

With the rest of the nation already looking ahead to Notre Dame next week, it’s important for Clemson to keep their head coach’s mindset Saturday.