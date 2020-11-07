Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs Texas A&M game details, latest odds, TV, stream info

South Carolina football comes off its open week to host a top-10 team in Texas A&M. The Gamecocks are still smarting from a blowout loss at LSU. What you need to know:

When does South Carolina play today?

Who: No. 7 Texas A&M (4-1) at South Carolina (2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559 at full capacity — 2020 COVID-19 guidelines cap the crowd around 20,000)

TV: ESPN (Mark Jones, play-by-play; Dusty Dvoracek, analysis; Quint Kessenich, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 206/XM 191

Gamecocks vs Texas A&M live stream: WatchESPN

Series history: South Carolina trails the all-time series 0-6. The Aggies became USC’s cross-divisional rivals in 2014.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Weather forecast today for Columbia, SC

Mostly cloudy, no chance of rain. Temperature 67 degrees at kickoff, 63 at game’s end. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

This week’s SEC betting odds, TV times

College football point spreads, according to VegasInsider.com

3:30 p.m., Georgia (-3) vs. Florida in Jacksonville, CBS

4 p.m., Vanderbilt at Mississippi State (-19), SEC Network

7 p.m., Texas A&M (-7.5) at South Carolina, ESPN

7:30 p.m., Tennessee (-2) at Arkansas, SEC Network

Gamecocks vs. Aggies: What’s at stake in 2020

For South Carolina, this would be another chance at securing a pelt to hang on the wall. The Aggies probably are not as good as their No. 7 ranking, but beating a team ranked that high has ancillary benefits. Beyond that, any win is big in a season where there are only 10 games, all against conference foes.

Things have gone well for Will Muschamp’s team coming off the bye week, with USC sitting at 4-0 in his tenure. Last season, a win after the bye gave his staff the upset of Georgia that helped keep the group employed.

Texas A&M is in good position to make a run at being, at worst, the third-best team in the SEC. There’s no team that should be a decisive favorite, and the Aggies have already topped Florida. At worst, they’d be in the same tier as Georgia if they win out, but there are a lot of chances to slip up.

The teams, by the numbers









USC A&M Points/Game 29.2 30.4 Opp. Points/Game 30 29.4 Yds. Rushing/Game 164.4 174.2 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 154.8 104.8 Yds. Pass/Game 215.2 252.2 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 247.8 271 Avg. Yds./Game 379.3 426.4 Opp. Total Yds/Game 402.6 375.8

South Carolina players to watch

1. Quarterback Collin Hill turned from the leader of an offense that had more consistency than pop to one that delivered big plays and not much else against LSU. His play drew ire from fans, but his staff is still behind him. He’s posted 1,076 yards with a 126.2 rating, has five touchdowns and three interceptions with four scores on the ground.

2. Wide receiver Jalen Brooks got open a few times against LSU, but the passing game was off overall. He should be in better position this week, with extra time to get integrated into the game plan. The Aggies’ defensive issues have come through the air, so South Carolina needs to make some hay there.

3. Safety/nickel Jammie Robinson had some tough moments against LSU. He’ll be going against a team that mixes two-tight end and three-receiver sets, and that could match him with A&M’s top target Jalen Wydermyer, who happens to be 6-foot-5, 265 pounds. If he can hold his own, it makes like much easier for the Gamecocks.

Three Texas A&M football players to watch





1. QB Kellen Mond is rewriting the Texas A&M record books. Earlier this year, the senior became the school’s all-time passing leader. On Saturday against Arkansas, he became the school’s all-time total offense leader, breaking the mark of former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel. Mond has 10,015 total yards in his career.

2. Cornerback Myles Jones has the size (6-foot-4) and play-making ability that should have his name called in the NFL Draft next year. This season, Jones has 25 tackles and an interception.

3. Linebacker Buddy Johnson is the Aggies’ top play-maker on defense and has led the team in tackles in every game this season. Johnson is on the Nagurski and Butkus Award watch lists and has 54 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

South Carolina football depth chart





x-denotes true freshman

Offense

QB: Collin Hill (Ryan Hilinski)

RB: Kevin Harris (Deshaun Fenwick)

FB: Adam Prentice

WR: Jalen Brooks (Dakereon Joyner)

WR: Xavier Legette (Josh Vann)

WR: Shi Smith (x-Ger-Cari Caldwell)

TE: Nick Muse (Chandler Farrell)

TE: Keveon Mullins (Will Register)

LT: Jazston Turnetine (Dylan Wonnum)

LG: Sadarius Hutcherson (Jordan Rhodes)

C: Eric Douglas (Vincent Murphy)

RG: Jovaughn Gwyn (Wyatt Campbell)

RT: Dylan Wonnum (Jakai Moore, x-Vershon Lee, Jaylen Nichols)

Defense

DE: Aaron Sterling (x-Tonka Hemingway)

DT: Keir Thomas (Zacch Pickens)

DT: Jabari Ellis (Rick Sandidge)

Buck: Kingsley Enagbare (x-Jordan Burch)

SLB: Brad Johnson

MLB: Ernest Jones (Mo Kaba)

WLB: Damani Staley (RJ Roderick)

CB: Jaycee Horn (John Dixon)

S: Jammie Robinson (Shilo Sanders)

S: RJ Roderick (Jaylin Dickerson)

CB: Israel Mukuamu (Cam Smith)

N: Jammie Robinson (Jaycee Horn)

Dime: R.J. Roderick

Special Teams

PK: Parker White (x-Mitch Jeter)

P: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

DS: Matthew Bailey (Nick Muse)

H: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

PR: Jammie Robinson

KR: Shi Smith

The State’s Lous Bezjak contributed to this report