South Carolina four-star freshman expected to make his season debut this week

South Carolina football’s play up front has been a concern to its head coach, and the Gamecocks are getting another four-star body to help address the problem.

USC coach Will Muschamp announced freshman Alex Huntley is recovered from an ankle injury and will be ready to go this week against Texas A&M. He’d also been slowed by missing parts of training camp, but adds some size and strength to South Carolina’s rotation.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder was overshadowed a little bit in the recruiting process by his five-star teammate Jordan Burch, but Huntley was the No. 217 recruit in the country in the 247Sports rankings.

Muschamp called him, “A guy that continues to make some strides and is now healthy off the ankle. I thought he did some really good things in the open date and obviously, again on Sunday night and last night, in both of those practices and preparation.”

He posted 92 tackles, 24 for loss and four sacks as a senior.

The Gamecocks have been relying heavily on Keir Thomas and Jabari Ellis as the top defensive tackles, with Zacch Pickens as the top backup. Former four-star Rick Sandidge has seen his snaps fall, and M.J. Webb has seen his go up as the fifth tackle. That was a role Huntley was angling for before the ankle injury.

Muschamp also said he expects tight end Keveon Mullins to play against A&M despite an ankle injury suffered against LSU. The sophomore moved from wide receiver this offseason and has three catches for 110 yards as the team’s No. 2 option at the position behind Nick Muse.

South Carolina (2-3) vs No. 7 Texas A&M (4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

TV: ESPN

Line: Texas A&M by 7.5