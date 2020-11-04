What ESPN systems project for South Carolina’s second-half record

When South Carolina’s COVID-altered schedule came out, the focus was on a really tough first have and a, relatively, lighter second half.

The Gamecocks came through the first half at 2-3, which would’ve looked like an accomplishment in the preaseason and looks like less of one now. Only one game the rest of the way projects to have a massive spread, but the Gamecocks are only favored in one of four remaining contests.

And still USC should have some kind of chance because of the topsy-turvy nature of the season if it can start playing better.

ESPN’s FPI has the Gamecocks projected to finish at 4-6, with the caveat the system thinks USC played a bit better than the current record. It has the Gamecocks as the No. 38 team in the country and the coming opponent, Texas A&M, at No. 21, 14 spots lower than the AP poll.

Here’s the percentage chance FPI gives the Gamecocks to win each game:

Texas A&M: 44.6

At Ole Miss: 44.5

Missouri: 63.1

Georgia: 13.2

At Kentucky: 39.2

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

By that metric, losing both of the next two spells trouble.

Bill Connelly’s SP+ system, a traditionally strong predictive metric isn’t quite as high on the Gamecocks. After a blowout loss to LSU, it has Will Muschamp’s squad at No. 65 nationally, four spots behind UK, 19 spots behind Ole Miss and 46 behind Texas A&M.

Here are the lines projected by SP+

Texas A&M: Aggies by 11.4

At Ole Miss: Rebels by 6

Missouri: Gamecocks by 4

Georgia: Bulldogs by 19.5

At Kentucky: Wildcats by 2.9

Those odds put them close to four wins, depending on how things turn in toss-up game. The Gamecocks were in the 60s and 70s in SP+ in Muschamp’s first two years, but softer schedules allowed for bowl trips. The 2018 team was stronger (No. 20), but undone by a top-10 schedule.

It’s hard to tell how a 4-6 season will be taken. It was probably on the higher end of how things were projected in the preseason, especially with a loss in the Tennessee game. But for now, the Gamecocks road remains treacherous.