Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

College Sports

Clemson will be down 2 additional defensive starters against Notre Dame

Dabo Swinney previously announced that starting middle linebacker James Skalski will be out for Saturday’s game against Nore Dame. He revealed Wednesday night that the Tigers will be down two additional defensive starters as well.

Starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis and starting Sam/Nickel linebacker Mike Jones Jr. will both be out against Notre Dame.

Davis was named second-team All-ACC as a freshman last season, while Jones Jr. is in his first year of starting.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service