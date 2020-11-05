South Carolina unveils uniform combo for Texas A&M game

South Carolina football is rolling with a white-heavy look off the bye week.

The Gamecocks unveiled the uniform combo for the home game against top-10 Texas A&M. They’ll wear with garnet jerseys with white helmets and pants.

USC unveiled the look in a Battle Armor video posted to social media Thursday paying tribute to members of the Armed Forces. This Saturday is Carolina’s annual Military Appreciation Game — coach Will Muschamp sported a camo fleece and publicly thanked members of the military at his Tuesday press conference.

To those who have served, thank you.



This is the second time the Gamecocks will wear garnet jerseys this season.

Heading into Saturday’s game, South Carolina had two weeks to recover from a blowout loss at LSU.

The Aggies are in a good spot at No. 7 in the country, sitting at 4-1 with only a loss to Alabama. Jimbo Fisher’s squad edged a Florida team that beat the Gamecocks by 14, and A&M is the second-best team in the SEC West at the moment.

The Gamecocks have never beaten Texas A&M since they started playing as cross-division rivals in 2014. The series started with the infamous Kenny Hill game and last year USC was close through the first half before the Aggies finally pulled away for a 30-6 win.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. The game will be on ESPN. The Aggies are are favored by 7.5 points though it is as high as double digits in some places.

2020 UNIFORM COMBOS

▪ LSU: white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets

▪ Auburn: garnet pants, garnet jerseys and black helmets

▪ Vanderbilt: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Florida: white pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019

▪ Clemson: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Appalachian State: black pants, garnet jerseys and black helmets

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets

▪ Tennessee: white pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Florida: white pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet