South Carolina veteran could chip in at different position vs Texas A&M

Through the first half of the season, there’s a case Keir Thomas has been South Carolina’s top defensive lineman.

The group has struggled overall, but he’s oft been one of its most heavily used players and has produced. And the Gamecocks staff could shift him around to try to solve some issues in the run game.

On his weekly call-in show, USC coach Will Muschamp said the staff hopes to get Thomas, usually an undersized tackle, some work at end.

“We may move Kier out there to end a little bit,” Muschamp said. “See how he looks out there to firm things up.”

USC is playing a Texas A&M team that plays more traditional two-back run looks more often than most. The coaches have been displeased with the run defense, and especially the line, through the past three games.

The possibility of moving him outside could point to a different level of confidence with the rest of the group. Senior Jabari Ellis has been an anchor, and former five-star Zacch Pickens has at least been a steady rotation presence.

M.J. Webb had been getting work behind them of late, with former top recruit Rick Sandidge seeing only a few snaps a game through the past few contests. The team is also getting freshman Alex Huntley back off an ankle injury.

If Thomas plays end, it would be the bigger end spot being held by Aaron Sterling, who is nursing a knee injury, and freshman Tonka Hemingway.

Thomas has been extremely productive for an interior lineman, putting up three sacks (second on the team) and 20 tackles (third for fourth on the team).

South Carolina (2-3) vs No. 7 Texas A&M (4-1)

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia

TV: ESPN

Line: Texas A&M by 7.5